Ohio State football returns this weekend

× Expand Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State football team is finally back to carry out the football tradition – a little bit later in the season and with some major changes.

The new season kicks off at home against Nebraska this Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon, but all games will be at-home games for Buckeye fans, because of COVID-19 protocols.

There will be no fans present at the games except for players and coaches’ families. Ohio State allows 656 players and coaches family members to attend and 400 players and coaches family members for the visiting team.

Fans are able to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill the stands and be with their teams in spirit.

“Our goal is to create a safe environment for all with well-thought-out guidelines in place,” Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith says. “We are also working to find ways for our fans to enjoy our great traditions and game-day experiences – even if it means doing so in new ways. Our fans are engaged in our ‘cardboard cutouts’ opportunity to have their photos in the stands and we’ll be bringing the excitement of the game day in Ohio Stadium to their phones with our second-screen stream which will feature some live moments inside the stadium.”

If attendance is permitted into Ohio Stadium, concessions are completely cashless with a limited menu and have physically distanced seats while watching the game.

There are many traditions that are being put on pause for this season. Like the pre-game team walk from the Blackwell Inn to The Shoe. Players are not staying in the Blackwell before the game because of the extra occupancy at the hotel.

There will be no cheerleaders, spirit squad members or Brutus The Buckeye at the games in order to limit the number of people in the stadium. The Ohio State Marching Band will also be absent for this season.

To make up for the lack of noise in the stadium, the Big Ten conference has provided each school with an audio track that mimics the usual crowd “murmur”. The volume can be controlled to be lower for regular gameplay and higher for celebration for the home team.

“We need our students and all fans to watch the games at home and to not have or attend large watch parties,” Smith says. “COVID-19 cases are rising, including in Ohio, and we can’t have our games become virus-spreading events. So we’re sincerely asking our fans to avoid large watch parties, don’t come onto campus because there’s no tailgating anyway, and enjoy watching the Buckeyes with family or limited numbers of friends because, this year, every game is a home game.”

Although there are many restrictions to this season, there are still some things to look forward to. Like the new Scarlet Saturdays that allow fans to enjoy a live-stream experience from inside Ohio Stadium for every home game, a ringing of the Victory Bell after every Ohio State win and of course the tradition of the scarlet and gray uniforms taking the field on Saturdays to play some football.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for October.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.