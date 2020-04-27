NVMM hosts Q&A with purple-heart recipient

Facebook Live events seem more popular than ever before due to the quarantine. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is jumping on board with a free, virtual event on April 30.

Starting at 1 p.m., the NVMM will feature Navigating Life’s Battlefields, an “inspiring conversation about service, trauma, isolation, and empowerment with Purple Heart and Bronze Star for Valor recipient, Maj. Joshua Mantz, U.S. Army (retired).”

In 2007, Mantz was shot while serving in Iraq and flatlined for 15 minutes. A highly skilled medical team resuscitate Mantz and saved his life. Today, Mantz is a leading speaker on psychological trauma and moral injury, he’s also the best-selling author to The Beauty of a Darker Soul: Overcoming Trauma through the Power of Human Connection.

During the event, Mantz will discuss his story that has “lessons we all can apply in a COVID-19 world.” A Q&A will also take place and the entire event will be facilitated by Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired), President and CEO of the NVMM.

Click here to patriciate in this Facebook Live event.

Another Facebook Live Event worth checking out

The Jazz Arts Group continues it's Off Stage Facebook Live events with shows every Thursday and Sunday. For the latest information, visit www.jazzartsgroup.org/offstagelive.