Hayley Gallery celebrates 13th anniversary

The Hayley Gallery in New Albany is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a socially distanced holiday open house.

Hayley Gallery has been supporting local artists since 2007 and showcases a variety of art on display and available for purchase in-store or online.

The gallery’s holiday open house is free to guests ages 12 and up and runs from noon to 7 p.m., Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and purchases can be made online with free delivery in central Ohio or dropped off at curbside pick-up areas.

Reservations are highly encouraged prior to entry of the gallery. They can be made online with your name, phone number, the number of people in your group and arrival time. Holiday ornaments will be for a sale by local artists and other artworks are up for grabs as well. There is even a chance to win a gallery gift card each day of the event.

Courtesy of the Hayley Gallery Music in the Meadow by Trish Weeks

In addition, the gallery will have an opening reception for artist Trish Weeks on Nov. 14. Weeks is an oil painter from Wyoming, Ohio, and her show Listen to Nature runs from 4-8 p.m., Nov. 14 to Dec. 8.

Weeks pulls inspiration from the Midwest and the Carolinas where she is a frequent visitor. However, her global travels are not forgotten in her paintings and she adds memories from France and other parts of Europe. Her work has won awards at the local, regional and national levels.

Here is the full list of artists being featured in opening receptions at the gallery for the remainder of the 2020, as well as some Artist Opening Receptions for next year:

Mart Higgins - Dec. 12

James Kanairis - Jan. 23, 2021

Wil Wong Yee - Feb. 20, 2021

Britt Hallowell - March 20, 2021

Gina Wolfrum - April 17, 2021

Ann Kete - May 15, 2021

Brenden Spivey - July 17, 2021

Eric Layne - Sept. 18, 2021

Man-Wai Wu - Nov. 13, 2021

Robin Roberts - Dec. 11, 2021

