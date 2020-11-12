Jazz Arts Group announces hybrid 2020-2021 season

× Expand Courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group

The Jazz Arts Group has announced the lineup of concerts, guest artists, and special events on an abbreviated and hybrid 2020-2021 season, its 48th, that includes live in-theatre performances with limited seating and social distancing as well as online concerts, some live-streamed others on-demand, featuring the 16-piece Columbus Jazz Orchestra and a newly-formed smaller aggregate, the Jazz Arts Group All-Star Band, comprised of some of the stellar musicians on the Columbus jazz scene.

Courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group Melissa Aldana, saxophonist

Both bands will appear as part of Jazz at the Southern Theatre concert series. JAG’s other signature concert series, Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre, will also include limited in-theatre seating with live-streaming and on-demand access to concerts featuring nationally recognized jazz artists. JAGs family friendly PBJ & Jazz series is back with five concerts that will find even the littlest jazzers dancing and tapping along.

Subscription packages and single tickets for concert series and jazz events are available on the newly launched JAG.TV.

The season kicks off with CJO Artistic Director Byron Stripling conducting the band’s annual Home for the Holidays concert featuring hometown favorite, vocalist Kelly Crum Delaveris, and singer-tap dancer Leo Manzari at the Southern Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 2.

The Jazz Arts Group’s 2020-2021 season sponsors are Jessica and Jerry Jurgensen. Major funding is also provided by The Columbus Foundation, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, and the Ohio Arts Council. Additional support is provided by Cardinal Health, Grange Insurance, Ann and Tom Hoaglin, PNC, State Auto Insurance Companies, and Fahn and Denny Tishkoff. Subscription packages and single tickets for the online presentations that are part of Jazz at the Southern Theatre and Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre are available for sale at www.jag.tv.

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus is America’s premier not-for-profit arts organization dedicated to producing, performing and promoting Jazz. Our mission is to advance and celebrate the art of jazz through performance and education. The Jazz Arts Group divides its resources among two areas: performance and education.