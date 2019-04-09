Nothing Bundt Cakes give away free cakes for 300 seconds

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating today as they have officially opened their 300th bakery - a totally sweet feat.

As most of Columbus already knows, the bakery originally began with founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and eventually became a nationally-known brand. It's a favorite go-to stop for parties, graduations and any excuse to eat cake (duh.)

To mark the milestone, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets today only for exactly 300 seconds - an ode to their 300th bakery, of course.

Every location nationally will be participating in this sweet deal. Cake lovers on social media are buzzing about waiting in line and showing up extra early, just to nab their confetti treat - so hurry down!

Best Bundt Flavors

In our humble opinion, these flavors really take the cake!

Red velvet

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes website

Carrot

Pecan Praline

Confetti

Fun Facts

Birthday cakes can be dated all the way back to the 1400s in Germany.

The world's most expensive cake cost a whopping $35 million.

The world's largest wedding cake weighed 15,032 pounds.

November 26th is National Cake Day.

The record for most candles lit on a cake is 72,585