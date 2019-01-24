Where to eat? Local award-winning chefs may help

The Ohio Restaurant Association inducted three industry leaders into the inaugural Hall of Fame class on Jan. 14 during their annual Industry Awards Celebration, which spotlights top leaders and professionals of Ohio’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry to honor their dedication, excellence and service to the industry, communities and beyond. More than 20 leaders were recognized during the gala event, which was held at the Ivory Room in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are proud to recognize Ohio’s best-in-class leaders for their talent and innovation in our state’s restaurant and foodservice industry,” said John Barker, president and CEO, Ohio Restaurant Association. “This year’s award recipients are blazing trails, achieving amazing breakthroughs and success, and are positively influencing lives. Their commitment to quality experiences and service in hospitality is truly commendable.”

For the first time ever, ORA enshrined three industry leaders into the inaugural Hall of Fame class, including: Cameron Mitchell, founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Billy Ingram founder of White Castle, and Jeff Ruby founder of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.

The ORA’s Hall of Fame was founded in 2018 with a purpose of recognizing the best and brightest leaders in the industry who have served with distinction and align with the ORA’s core values. To be nominated and considered for this prestigious designation, an individual or entity must have operated in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality business in Ohio for at least 25 years and be an ORA member.

Seventeen other awards were presented during the evening, including:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Cameron Mitchell, of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, located in Columbus, is this year’s recipient of ORA’s most prestigious award. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes restaurateurs for exceptional lifetime service to the restaurant industry and community.

North: Ray Horst of Das Dutch Haus, located in Columbiana.

Ray Horst of Das Dutch Haus, located in Columbiana. Central: Jessica and Thad Kittrell of 101 Beer Kitchen, located in Columbus.

Jessica and Thad Kittrell of 101 Beer Kitchen, located in Columbus. South: Gary Rodriguez of El Rancho Grande Family of Restaurants, located in West Chester.

Front of the House: Brandon Rose of The Precinct, located in Cincinnati, is this year’s Front of House award winner. This award honors an individual who serves as a model employee by displaying an outstanding work ethic, excellent customer service and is a leader amongst their peers.

Alliah Sheta of UnitedHealthcare, received the Outstanding Vendor Award, which recognizes a company and/or leader for exceptional service to the restaurant community. Outstanding Public Officials: Congressman Steve Stivers and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty are this year’s honorees for Outstanding Public Officials. This award honors public officials who fight for the best interest of small business owners and the restaurant community.

The Industry Innovator Award was presented to Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, located in Cleveland. This award honors an individual or company that has applied a new product or creative approach, resulting in the growth or transformation of their business. Tech Titan: Prakash Karamchandani of Balance Pan-Asian Grill, located in Toledo, is this year’s Tech Titan, which recognizes an individual or organization for their use of technology to enhance their business or impact the foodservice industry.

Additionally, two awards, including ORA Values and ORA Board Member of the Year, recognized individuals who do outstanding work and represent the ideals of the industry by living the ORA core values of Excellence, Stewardship, Integrity, Passion and Relevance. Those honored were ORA Member Services Coordinator Jennifer Nieuwstadt and board member Roy Getz of Top Notch Restaurant Group.

For more information about the Ohio Restaurant Association, visit ohiorestaurant.org.

