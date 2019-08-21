Not Chicken at Hot Chicken

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Business Journals

Get excited! The popular central Ohio restaurant Hot Chicken Takeover will be adding a vegan option to their menu!

Appropriately called the ‘Not Chicken’ this new menu item consists of plant-based protein and will be offered to guests in the same style as Hot Chicken Takeover’s other chicken dishes: fried to order and rubbed with Hot Chicken Takeover’s signature cayenne heat blends.

Hot Chicken Takeover also has two vegan sides, Baked Beans and Ma’s Slaw, that one can enjoy along with the Not Chicken.

“Inclusivity has been a core value of Hot Chicken Takeover from the beginning, especially in regards to our employment practice. As we grow and build our business further, we want to extend that inclusivity to our guests, ensuring that all are truly welcomed at our tables,” says Founder + CEO, Joe DeLoss. “This new addition to our menu is a very meaningful step forward for our company.”

You can be the first to try Not Chicken on Monday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 before it becomes a permanent menu item.

So, whether you are vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, something in between or you just want to try something new the Not Chicken is for you.

Hot Chicken Takeover Locations:

Clintonville, 4203 N. High St.

Open, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Easton Gateway, 4198 Worth Ave.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

North Market, 59 Spruce St. (Second Floor!)

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

About Hot Chicken Takeover:

Beginning in 2013 as a small pop-up shop in Old Towne East, Hot Chicken Takeover has truly taken over central Ohio. Inspired by the flavors of Nashville’s famous hot chicken, the mission of Hot Chicken Takeover is serve great food and provide employment to those in need no matter the circumstance.

For more information and to see other delicious menu items that Hot Chicken Takeover has to offer visit www.hotchickentakeover.com.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.