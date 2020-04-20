If you know anything about Northstar Cafe, then you know the folks there like to celebrate Earth Day. The 16th annual Earth Day Northstar event will be held on Wednesday, April 22 aka Earth Day.

For the past 15 years, Northstar has offered free veggie burgers, but because of the pandemic it's operating a little different – and for a good cause.

This year, the burger will be sold at normal price and 100 percent of burger sales will be donated to an employee relief fund to support team members impacted by COVID-19.

To promote social distancing, customers will only be able to order via app or website for curbside pickup. Preorders are available now at www.thenorthstarcafe.com.

Check out any of these Northstar locations that are participating:

Beechwold: 4241 N. High St.

Short North: 951 N. High St.

Easton: 4015 Townsfair Way

Westerville: 109 S. State St.

Liberty Center: 7610 Sloan Way Liberty Township

If you want to celebrate Earth Day with a cocktail as well, Northstar has you covered. Carry out Cocktails feature the house margarita, ginger mojito, vodka buck strawberry basil mojito and bloody Mary.