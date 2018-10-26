North Market Pop-Up: Old West Hair Co.

Old West Hair Co. is popping up at North Market. Housed in a 1970 vintage airstream, Old West Hair Co. is Central Ohio’s first and ONLY state licensed mobile barbershop.

"I wanted to take doing hair to another level of innovation and individuality," said owner Meg Harpe. "Leaving the brick and mortar behind, becoming the new 'neighborhood barbershop,' moving from neighborhood to neighborhood in just a quick hitch!"

Old West Hair Co. will be hitting all demographics and corners of the city and will offer a very old school à la carte style menu: haircuts, beard trims, neck shaves, a good time, and more. Harpe says she is sticking to the authenticity of what has always just worked in the barbering culture.

“The Old West mobile concept is a great fit and look for North Market," said Rick Harrison Wolfe, North Market's Executive Director. "I look forward to getting a proper weekly shave!"

Old West Hair Co. Pop-Up Detail

Location: North Market Outdoor Plaza - 59 Spruce Street

Appointments: To book an appointment CLICK HERE.

Instagram: @Oldwesthair_co