Nine tips for your Columbus Open Studio & Stage tour

Columbus Open Studio & Stage (COSS), the self-guided tour that lets you into arts spaces not normally open to the public, happens Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. We have a few pro-tips to help you make the most of your experience.

Tips and tricks to follow

PHONE A FRIEND: Like so many things in life, COSS is better when shared with a friend, and the maps are priced to encourage sharing ($10 for one, $18 for two, $35 for four). Just buy them online here.

Photo courtesy of Alexandra Anthony

CHART YOUR COURSE: Whether you want to hit all the stops and need the most efficient way to tour, or you have specific sites you want to hit, a little preplanning goes a long way and it’s super easy. The COSS website and the online app (via Piggyback) have info on each site, the COSS Catalog is online to preview, and you can pick up your map ahead of time at most of partners locations so you can see where everything is located. (Extra pro tip: if you want to hit all the sites, the map is organized in quadrants to ensure maximum travel efficiency.)

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF GUIDED-TOURS: In addition to artists’ studio, COSS offers guided tours behind-the-scenes at area venues. You can see artworks not on view to the public, backstage areas of historic theaters, and workspaces normally closed to the public. These tours happen at specific times. Use the link in your map purchase receipt to sign up for as many as you fancy.

TALK TO ARTISTS: They've opened up their studios because they want to meet you! They want to hear what you think and answer your questions about how they make their art.

FUEL UP: Stop for brunch, lunch, coffee, a drink or a snack. We have partnered with local venues in locations near tour stops to get special offers for map holders.

Photos courtesy of Amy Adams

EXPLORE NEW SPACES: If you are following our second tip (chart your course) then take a moment to review our list of community partners. Is there one you’ve never been to? That’s the one you want to check out, because exploring new things is fun.

TREAT YO SELF: Be prepared to fall in love and buy art. All of our COSS studio artists will have work for sale at all kinds of price points. Add to your collection, or start a collection of original artwork.

ENJOY THE JOURNEY: Studios and guided-tours are your destinations, but the journey between points is a chance to explore our city. Slow down and check out Cbus neighborhoods.

SHARING IS GOOD: COSS weekend you will get into spaces that are not normally open to the public—take pictures, show your friends (make them wish they were there) us on all the socials with #cosstour and #artmakescbus.

The Columbus Open Studio & Stage tour takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. COSS is made possible by support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Art Makes Columbus/Columbus Makes Art, Crane Group, Cardinal Health and City Scene Media Group. Get more details and buy maps at columbusopenstudioandstage.com.

Lacey Luce is a digital strategist for the Greater Columbus Art Council.