Nikki Glaser to host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Before the pandemic began, CityScene caught up with rising comedian Nikki Glaser ahead of her Bang it Out tour. Glaser, who has been performing across the United States for more than 10 years, spoke candidly on her craft and gave us an insight into her thought process on her standup and willingness to overshare the more taboo side of her life and relationships.

“I’ve always been someone who is comfortable with oversharing in a way that other people will ask me, ‘How can you even say those things?’” Glaser said in the March 2020 interview. “It’s never been something where I was going to say this vulnerable thing that I am scared to tell people.”

While Glaser’s tour was rescheduled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, tonight is your chance to catch the comedian (virtually) as she takes over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel tonight from the comfort of her family’s home in St. Louis.

Kimmel recently announced a two-month hiatus from his late-night show to rest and spend time with family during quarantine. Since then, stars like Anthony Anderson of ABC’s Black-ish and Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) have hosted this month.

Tonight, Glaser will broadcast from her parent’s home and Paris Hilton and Phoebe Robinson are making guest appearances. Glaser’s parents will serve as her “house band” for the evening.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 11:35 on ABC to see Glaser’s debut as host and in the meantime, check out our exclusive interview from the March issue to learn more about her!

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com