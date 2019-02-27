NEW Satori Ramen Bar set to open in North Market!

Have you heard the news? The North Market announced a new start-up restaurant that will join its merchant community.

Called the Satori Ramen Bar, the modern booth will feature a twelve-seat bar, authentic noodle dishes, rice-based entrees and a variety of small plates.

Render for Satori Ramen Bar

Seigo Nishimura, founder and head chef of Satori, crafted each recipe with fresh ingredients and traditional broths and noodles. Plus, some of the dishes are vegan- and gluten-free!

“Not sure if you like ramen? Why don’t you come try our overnight-marinated fried chicken to start with? It never fails to impress,” Nishimura says in a press release by the North Market.

Render for Satori Ramen Bar

And what’s a modern restaurant without specialty choices? Enjoy a seasonal menu made exclusively by Nishimura.

For those who have to hit the road or get back to the office, Satori will offer “finish at home” kits, which features broth, toppings and uncooked fresh noodles all packaged separately so the flavors aren’t compromised.

An official opening date is not confirmed, but you can expect to see Satori by this spring. The restaurant will occupy the vacant booth on the southwest end of the market, near Dos Hermanos and Omega Artisan Baking.

About the Chef

Born and raised in Tokyo, Nishimura graduated from the Tokyo Sushi Academy, is trained in traditional Japanese culinary techniques and worked in a Michelin-star rated restaurant in New York. So, there’s no question that Satori will be an amazing addition to the North Market.

“I’m very honored to have this opportunity and excited to serve the historic North Market community. With the Japanese comfort food, we are here to take you to a new world,” Nishimura says in the press release.

Clearly, Nishimura can create an array of Japanese culinary dishes, so why ramen? The dish is nostalgist for the head chef – from eating it during all-day fishing trips with his father to munching it down during special occasions with friends and family.

“I chose Ramen because it’s what my best memories were built around, it’s what I use to decompress after a long day, it’s what I crave when I’m homesick,” Nishimura says in the press release. “I chose North Market because Ramen serves a community-building function in Japanese culture and I want to share this important culinary tradition.”

× Expand Satori Ramen Bar logo

Lydia Fredenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.