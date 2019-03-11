New local series designed for women in sports

× Expand Photos courtesy of Greater Columbus Sports Council

Mark Your Calendar and Get Ready to Cheer! US Masters Collegiate Club Swimming and Diving National Championships | March 2019 | McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion



USA Volleyball Sports Imports Girls Junior Volleyball Championships | May 4-19, 2019 | Greater Columbus Convention Center



USA Adult Volleyball Open Championships and Annual Meeting | May 18- 30, 2019 | Greater Columbus Convention Center



USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge | June 27 – July 8, 2019 | Greater Columbus Convention Center



March is Women’s History Month – so when is a better time to kick-off a new series that supports and celebrates local women in sports?

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission is launching a new series called COMMITTED, designed to showcase women’s sports and the females involved. And get ready! The first event is taking place Tuesday, March 26 at Ohio Dominican University Griffin Student Center.

The event features two powerhouse speakers: Danielle Donehew, executive director of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and Lynn Holzman, vice president of NCAA women’s basketball. Both will discuss their career, the importance of supporting women in sports and their experience hosting basketball event in Columbus.

COMMITTED is so much more than one event, so keep your eyes peeled for future events and speakers. Stay up-to-date by visiting www.columbussports.org/committed.

How did COMMITTED start?

The series didn’t originate out of thin air, Columbus is actually a growing hub for women in sports.

In 2018, the NCAA Women’s Final Four was held in Columbus and GCSC partnered with the NCAA on a series called Beyond the Baseline – networking events throughout the U.S. designed for professional women and business leaders. Between the success of Beyond the Baseline local events and the Final Four, Columbus has become a distinguished city for women’s sports.

Click here learn more about the COMMITTED and the March 26 event.

× Expand JANET ADAMS 2017 Beyond the Baseline

About the Greater Columbus Sports Commission

Since 2002, the GCSC has brought more than 500 new sporting events to Columbus, generating approximately $605 million in direct visitor spending.

A non-profit organization, GCSC is constantly working to rally the community to compete and win sporting events. The group hopes to provide meaningful experiences to athletes and fans that positively impact the economy and those involved.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.