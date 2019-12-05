New options for holiday eats and shopping

× Expand Photos courtesy of Easton Town Center

Easton has been a staple of Columbus retail and dining for years, and it is continuing to expand. Named the number one Retail Center Experience in 2019 by Chain Store Age, the town center is celebrating two decades in central Ohio and is currently undergoing a $500 million expansion. What’s new at Easton?

COhatch

Founded in 2016, COhatch is a shared work, social and family space that offers services, activities and amenities to live an integrated and balanced life. COhatch will open in Spring 2020 at Easton Gateway, 4182 Worth Ave.

Photo courtesy of Sono Wood Fired

Sono Wood Fired

Sono focuses on quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation of their food, wine selection and handcrafted cocktails. Guests can enjoy high-quality pizza and Italian food on an expansive outdoor patio. This is the first location outside of Chicago for Good Eats Group, and will open in Spring 2020 at 4055 The Strand W.

Artkive

If you’ve ever wanted to turn your child’s artwork into a keepsake, Artkive is the perfect place for you. They professionally photograph your child’s art and turn them into beautiful keepsakes, like books or framed mosaic prints. Artkive is now open in Shop/LAB in the Easton Station Building.

Conrad’s College Gifts

The locally owned store Conrad’s is probably familiar if you’ve ever been shopping for game day gear on OSU’s campus. The store has moved to Easton to expand for the high demand of Buckeye fans. You can get your apparel, bumper stickers, and any scarlet and gray merch you can imagine at Easton Gateway, 4182 Worth Ave. Conrad’s is open now.

ECCO

This Danish shoe brand is constantly innovating to produce the best products on the market since 1963. ECCO is now open at 3933 Easton Square Place W.

Lilylimes

Full of bows, dresses, pajamas and hats, Lilylimes is a new destination to shop for the little ones in your life. The store is now open at 4034 The Strand W.

Naturally Curious Kids

Founded by a mom and daughter team, the idea behind Naturally Curious Kids is that a toy store should also be a play store. Kids can try out toys to find their perfect items for play and use their imaginations while shopping. Naturally Curious Kids is now open at 4022 Fenlon St.

Nespresso

Since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has changed the way people drink coffee. The new storefront is open now at 183 Easton Town Center.

Santa’s Ornaments Kiosk

If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done for special gifts or Christmas décor, Santa has set up an ornaments kiosk just for you! The shop is now open in Easton Station Building.

Wanderlust Shops

Gifts from around the globe have come to this experiential boutique. Most items are exclusive to Wanderlust and coming from far reaches like France, Australia, Italy, South Korea, and more. This is the shop’s only location in Ohio! Wanderlust is now open at 4029 The Strand E.

The White Barn Kiosk

Candles are a staple of the holiday season, and White Barn wanted to make sure everyone has access to their cozy scents. A new kiosk is now open in the Easton Station Building near the Grand Staircase.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.