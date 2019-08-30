Columbus Zoo welcomes litter of African lion cubs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grahm S. Jones Lion Cubs 2019

The Columbus Zoo released the first few photos of their newest African lion cubs to the public recently and we cannot get enough.

The three cubs were born on August 16-17 and just passed some of their first baby health checks conducted by the zoo's veterinary and Heart of Africa animal care teams.

Not only are the three additions adorable, but their birth is encouraging to the wildlife conservation experts who know the dangers of African lion extinction. Only about 1,400 of the species remain scattered across a few countries and are officially formally protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

× 1 of 2 Expand Grahm S. Jones Lion Cubs 2019 × 2 of 2 Expand Grahm S. Jones Lion Cubs 2019 Prev Next

In 2018 World Wildlife Fund predicted that if African lions were projected to lose 50 percent of their population over the next 20 years. Conservation groups such as the African Lion Species Survival Program are changing the course of that dire statistic.

The Columbus Zoo has donated $130,000 in the past five years to promote the co-existence of people and wildlife. While the zoo houses more than 10,000 animals, it makes sure to put attention and detail towards individual species that need help now more than ever.

No official names for the cubs have been finalized yet, but Columbus awaits the announcement of the names of its newest (and cutest) kings and queens.