New Albany hosts Mother's Day bRUNch 5k

Start Mother's Day off on the right foot this year - literally.

The New Albany Mother's Day bRUNch 5k, presented by Panera, is a run/walk of 3.1 miles to celebrate this special day on March 12.

100 percent of the proceeds are donated to Healthy New Albany, a non-profit organization that offers health programs and services that promote a healthful lifestyle and wellbeing. The organization includes the New Albany Food Pantry, New Albany Farmers Market, New Albany Community Garden and Cancer Programs.

May is also Women's Health Month, adding to the relevance of the 5k event. Incorporating walking into your daily routine can help decrease your chances in many health complications and can lead to a better lifestyle. That's why the race is partnered with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Ross Heart Hospital, to encourage heart-healthy activities and raise awareness about heart disease.

Not only do you get to spend the morning with your loved one, but participants will also receive perks for registering. The first 500 registrants will be given $20 Easton Town Center Gift cards, a women's sports tank top and a soft t-shirt. Plus, there will be an array of special discounts for a ton of Easton shops and restaurants.

Of course, what's a bRUNch without the bread? At the end of the 5k, Panera will have a special brunch spread including bagels, pastries, juice and more.

Spots are filling up very fast, so register while you still can!