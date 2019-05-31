Nature, art and wine collide at Franklin Park Conservatory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

Full Chihuly Exhibit

The Franklin Park Conservatory has wowed guests since 2013 with sneak peeks of its Chihuly glasswork collection and its globally renowned horticulture.

However, for the first time in ten years, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will showcase the full extent of its Chihuly collection along with new temporary installations in Chihuly: Celebrating Nature. Get ready, the event kicks off tomorrow, June 1 and runs until March 29, 2020.

Dale Chihuly is a widely celebrated American artist famous for his contributions to the studio glass movement. His artwork utilizes glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice and “Polyvitro”. You can find his work in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Corning Museum of Glass.

Chihuly’s artistry has served a pivotal role in the life of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Until it hosted a Chihuly exhibition in 2003, the fate of the conservatory was in question. Thankfully, friends of the conservatory purchased most of the 2003 exhibition, securing its future and carving its place in the art industry.

“Having a vast collection of work from this world-renown artist right here in central Ohio enriches our community and encourages creativity, says Jennifer Wilson, director of Marketing and communications at Franklin Park Conservatory. “Connecting people with nature and art is at the core of the Conservatory's mission and we look forward to sharing Chihuly: Celebrating Nature with all of our visitors.”

Witness Chihuly’s giant imprint for yourself this summer at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Cocktails at the Conservatory

For visitors 21 years of age and older who are desiring a little bit of quietude without compromising the full Chihuly experience, explore the conservatory after regular business hours on specific days via the Cocktails at the Conservatory program.

In addition to access to the current exhibitions, guests will have the chance to sample a featured drink, partake in special activities and demonstrations, enjoy musical entertainment, and taste theme-inspired food from the Conservatory food truck or Garden Café. Every evening circles a distinct botanical theme and features a rotating cast of local distilleries, breweries and wineries.

Upcoming Cocktails at the Conservatory Events

June 27: The Bee’s Meads

July 25: Backyard Brews & BBQ

Aug. 29: Botany of Booze

Sept. 26: On the Rocks: Crystals & Cocktails

Oct. 23: Plants & Potions

Visit the www.fpconservatory.org for admission details and times for both Chihuly: Celebrating Nature and Cocktails at the Conservatory.