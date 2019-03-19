National Geographic photographer talks big cats

× Expand Photos courtesy of Steve Winter Tiger cubs playing at a waterhole in Bandhavgarh National Park.

“What I Want To Be When I Grow Up…”

Steve Winter grew up outside of Fort Wane, Indiana. He would pore over National Geographic and Life Magazine, admiring the images displayed on their glossy pages. When he got his first camera at age 7, he decided he was going to be a National Geographic photographer.

“Part of my inspiration was Charles Moore’s civil rights pictures in Life Magazine,” Winter says. “Which is funny, because I eventually ended up working with and for him.”

He had no idea, however, what he would encounter through his lens.

Winter began as a photojournalist and did some work with The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) taking photos of the different cultures and children he encountered on his travels. That’s when National Geographic took notice and wanted him on board.

Into The Jungle

Winter had never worked with wildlife before, until one day an assignment came across his desk that would take him deep into the jungle.

“The first thing I said was ‘Hey – I’ve never been to the rainforest!’” Winter says laughing.

So he and his wife picked up and off they went on an adventure that changed their lives.

“Instead of pick-up business shoots and doing things just to pay for the bills, I was working with passionate, motivated scientists,” Winter says. “That made a huge difference.”

It was during that story, chronicling the behind-the-scenes of the pharmaceutical industry, that he got to witness marine turtles coming ashore onto the beach to lay their eggs.

“It really changed things because I took photos that no one had ever really gotten before,” Winter says. “Then I started doing wildlife stories and proposed my own.”

An Unexpected Visitor

Soon after, Winters was visited by a certain large cat that would lead him to now being dubbed The Big Cat Guy. One night, he heard an alarming noise right outside the door of his lodging. His concern stemmed from the fact that some loggers around the area weren’t pleased that naturalists wanted to protect the environment and stop habitat destruction, so Winters thought the noise on his porch might be an angry confrontation coming at him.

“I heard scratching and sniffing at my door and immediately grabbed my walkie talkie to phone for help,” Winters says. “They laughed at me and told me not to worry – that it was just a black panther.”

After that, Winters created the first jaguar-focused story National Geographic ever published.

He pitched the idea when coming across an issue that wildlife ranchers in the area were stressed about. Their cows – their main source of income to feed and support their families - were dying, and they blamed jaguars. So every wild cat they saw, they would immediately kill. In turn, this was taking a devastating toll on the black panther population within the area.

“I remember saying that the only way to convince these ranchers to stop killing jaguars is to prove that the wild cats aren’t the ones at fault,” Winter says.

So the project received funding for satellite collars to track where the cats were at all times. Upon further research, data revealed that only 1 percent of cattle deaths were attributed to jaguars.

“The ranchers completely changed,” Winter says. “Now nobody would ever kill a jaguar, and that’s because of the work that was done and the pictures I published.”

Each cow is worth around $2,000 in its lifetime, whereas each jaguar in the area now brings in $108,000 a year in ecotourism income. The economic drive is no longer just cattle, it’s mainly ecotourism and environmentally-friendly motivation. The cats that once struck fear into the area’s core now supports life there.

Not Just Pretty Pictures

Upon the success of that story, Winters began implementing the message of environmental protection within all his work.

“Why would you spend so much time working on a story if you knew the species you were working with was going to disappear because of a problem?” Winters says. “The bottom line was to start saving these cats – not just showing pretty pictures.”

Winters shot a project right in the middle of Hollywood, a place people would never expect a wild cat to be. When you think of Hollywood, you may imagine crowded streets, movie stars and big flashing lights. But just beyond that are spanning mountains that belong to wildlife. Because Winter focused his attention on that area, a plan to build the world’s largest wildlife overpass is now underway.

How Can I Help?

Most of us don’t come in contact with these amazing, wild cats, so it can feel like our ability to help is just a desperate reach beyond our fingertips. But perhaps change can happen no matter how far away you are from these wild cats.

“People ask me what organizations they should give to, and I can tell you some,” Winters says. “But I would first say that the best way to help is to get everyone to just respect this round ball we all live on.”

Winters says social media is one of the biggest influences on change happening around the world. As insignificant as clicks and likes may appear on-screen, the awareness spanning across these networks is essential to real change. Even conservationists are utilizing pop stars and media personalities to make announcements and PSAs about endangered species.

Getting people to care is one of the ways we can participate from our very own homes. It’s key that people understand our world is not only a habitat for these wild endangered animals, but for us too. As simple as that thought sounds, many people don’t think about how poorly we’re treating our only source of water and oxygen.

“You never think about where it comes from – every breath you take,” Winter says. “It comes from the ocean and the forests. We just don’t think about it.”

National Geographic has over 104 million followers on Instagram (Winter points out that the number is just shy of Taylor Swift’s) and has massive success on all platforms of social media. This growing following isn’t simply a ribbon of popularity, but proof that people are really beginning to care about the planet.

Winter has seen big cats firsthand. He’s had to look into their eyes and confront the responsibility we have for preserving their home and species. While most of us will never be able to meet that gaze, we can still be reminded through Winter’s life work.

“We need to start with respect for the planet,” Winter says with passion. “If we can save the homes of big cats, then we can save ourselves.”

About National Geographic Live

National Geographic Live is a touring speaker series, allowing explorers and adventurers of all kinds the stage to tell their stories.

The McCoy Center is proud to host Winter for the series on April 13.

“It’s an incredible evening and the series brings people that you wouldn’t normally see,” Winter says. “You can experience these stories about this amazing world we live in.”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.