National Fast Food Day offers

Monday was National Fast Food Day... who knew that was a thing?

There are plenty of deals at your favorite establishments to help you celebrate accordingly! Many of the deals require downloading their mobile app, which will also give you exclusive deals later on. While you’re grabbing food to go, stack up on these offers to make the most of this faux holiday.

Here are the best deals for this year’s holiday:

Burger King

Deal(s): Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers AND use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase.

When: Ongoing

Steak ‘n Shake

Deal: Everyone gets a free order of fries when you go through the drive-thru, no minimum order required.

When: Ongoing

Dunkin’ Donuts

Deal: Get a free Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and a $0 delivery fee when you order Dunkin’ through DoorDash and hit the $12 order minimum.

When: Through Nov. 16

McDonald’s

Deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French fries through the mobile app.

When: Ongoing

Popeyes

Deal: Get a free large side with the purchase of a family meal.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

Deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and large fries for $3.

When: Limited time

Free Delivery Deals

Starbucks

Deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you’ll get a $0 delivery fee.

When: Ongoing

Blaze

Deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the $15 order minimum.

When: Ongoing