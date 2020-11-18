National Fast Food Day offers

Photo courtesy of Pexels
Monday was National Fast Food Day... who knew that was a thing?
There are plenty of deals at your favorite establishments to help you celebrate accordingly! Many of the deals require downloading their mobile app, which will also give you exclusive deals later on. While you’re grabbing food to go, stack up on these offers to make the most of this faux holiday.
Here are the best deals for this year’s holiday:
Burger King
Deal(s): Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers AND use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Steak ‘n Shake
Deal: Everyone gets a free order of fries when you go through the drive-thru, no minimum order required.
When: Ongoing
Dunkin’ Donuts
Deal: Get a free Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and a $0 delivery fee when you order Dunkin’ through DoorDash and hit the $12 order minimum.
When: Through Nov. 16
McDonald’s
Deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French fries through the mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Popeyes
Deal: Get a free large side with the purchase of a family meal.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
Deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and large fries for $3.
When: Limited time
Free Delivery Deals
Starbucks
Deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you’ll get a $0 delivery fee.
When: Ongoing
Blaze
Deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the $15 order minimum.
When: Ongoing