National Geographic filmmaker to showcase work in Columbus

Bryan Smith wasn't always a death-defying cinematographer for National Geographic - in fact, his journey began as he enjoyed professional white-water kayaking.

"I was accessing and paddling rivers that really inspired me to pick up the camera," Smith says. "I felt like no one else had seen these places before."

His love for nature and the environment turned into advocacy when lawmakers and politicians began making crucial decisions about his favorite spots, including the river.

"I was watching a bunch of people making choices about this place they'd never even seen!" Smith says. "It sparked an idea in my head that with the right skill set, I could get a camera places people typically won't go."

From there, Smith began to formulate the beginning of his career. His first big break happened when he was assigned a project for NatGeoAmazing, where they were looking for shots of people doing wild things in the world.

Every well-versed photographer or filmmaker knows how difficult it is to nab a spot in National Geographic, so when the opportunity arose, Smith tackled it. His assignment was only about 90 seconds of video, but he was shooting something amazing. A man named Robin Avery was high-lining a tightrope over a massive canyon, and Smith was there to capture the whole thing.

He says shoots like that are a pretty big risk, but not in the terrifying way we imagine.

"I think sometimes, from the outside, the physical risk looks so extreme, but these people are highly capable and experienced," Smith says. "The bigger risk is that there's a chance we won't get the shot."

The weather, obviously, plays a huge role in whether or not a series works. Smith has been in his fair share of tumultuous terrains, battling storms in -40-degree temperatures. But, as he points out, that's his job - to capture the impossible.

That's why the running National Geographic Live series Capturing the Impossible is named as such. Smith will be showcasing stories that were once dubbed impossible, but he conquered through the lens of a camera.

One story (among many) that comes to mind when Smith thinks of an awesome feat is his Red Bull project shooting Will Gadd climbing the frozen-over Niagara Falls.

"The idea was almost immediately shot down by the park's representation," Smith says. "Everyone told us no one would ever actually let us do it."

After a year of work and persistence, the team was finally given permission to climb.

"It was one series of photos in this incredibly iconic setting," Smith says. "But if people realized the amount of work that went into getting a single shot... most people would have said it was impossible."

It seems the filmmaker isn't bothered by doubt, rather it spurs him onward.

"I love it when people think 'It'll never happen' and then we go out and do it," he says. "I love the ideas that begin with nonbelievers."

(Photos above are shot by Bryan Smith)

Smith is looking to take on more impossible work in the future, focusing on natural history and wildlife. But he's also fascinated with another line of work, collaborating with people who know a thing or two about hearing the word 'impossible' in their lifetime.

"This new goal is to amplify women's authentic stories in the space," he says. "The industry has been dominated by men, while there are females out there doing impossible things too. I want to elevate them."

Professional mountain skier, Michelle Parker, is one of the amazing female adventurers Smith has been working with. She's breaking gender stereotypes by proving she can conquer the extreme backcountry of mountain skiing just as men can.

We look forward to more astonishing shots from Smith, from crazy high heights to intense weather conditions - is outer space off-limits? Who knows, because clearly, with him, anything is possible.

