2021 Music Educator Award winners

Honoring individuals dedicated to the art of music, the Music Educator Awards presented by the Columbus Symphony each year are given to those who encourage a greater understanding and appreciation of music.

The 2021 award winners are Laurie Parsons, Brian Stevens, Jill Crist and Jim Masters.

The only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio, the Columbus Symphony selects four nominees for this award, each belonging to the categories of elementary educator, secondary educator, private/community educator and lifetime achievement.

Laurie Parsons

Laurie Parsons is a lower school music specialist at Wellington School who won in the category of elementary educator. As a flutist, she teaches general music to students age 3 through fourth grade and is a past member of the Westerville Civic Symphony. She also directed children’s vocal and bell choirs for her church.

Brian Stevens

Brian Stevens, who took home the award in the category of secondary educator, is a director of bands at Dublin Jerome High School who recently announced his retirement after 33 years as a public-school music educator. During his tenure, the DJHS marching band received a mark of 1, the highest rating, at the OMEA state finals. Stevens also led the band to receive a score of 1 at the Buckeye Invitational at his alma mater of The Ohio State University in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Outside of his involvement at DJHS, Stevens has served as adjudicator and All-State Band Chair for OMEA, and is a member of the Brass Band of Columbus as a cornet player and as music director and conductor.

Jill Crist

Jill Crist is a sought-after Suzuki cello teacher at Otterbein University and Columbus Cello School who won in the category of private/community educator. She has performed throughout Japan with the Logos String Quartet and soloed in Austria with the Classical Music Festival. She performs regularly with the Capital, Springfield, Mansfield and Newark-Granville Symphonies and is an active wedding contractor throughout central Ohio.

Jim Masters

Having won in the category of Lifetime Achievement, Jim Masters is a jazz educator lecturer at OSU. As a vocalist, he recorded many jingles, standards and originals and is a songwriter and composer with more than 100 compositions. He also served as jazz vocal instructor at Capital University for two years, leading a vocal ensemble there.

Each winner will receive a $2,500 grant to spend at their discretion on music education endeavors. In the past, winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments and take professional development classes, or purchase new instruments, computer software and music.

The four winners will be presented with their awards at the Columbus Symphony’s annual Music Educator Awards dinner and ceremony later this year.

Congratulations Laurie, Brian, Jill and Jim!

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.