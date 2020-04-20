coronavirus-news-on-screen-3970332 (1).jpg

Mount Carmel and other services need your help

Here is how you can help your community hospital during the pandemic

We all know hospitals are running short on supplies, so what can we do to help? 

Mount Carmel is calling anyone and everyone to donate the following unopened (sealed) supplies.

  • Masks — N-95 masks, surgical masks, procedure masks with or without face shields
  • Eyewear — Medical or laboratory goggles and glasses
  • Gowns — Medical-grade protective gowns, isolation gowns
  • Gloves — Nitrile exam gloves, surgical gloves
  • Bouffant caps
  • Hand sanitizer — Greater than 60% alcohol
  • Sanitizer wipes (Clorox)
  • Shoe covers — Medical or laboratory boot/shoe covers
  • Paper towels

Donations are accepted at the following five locations and it's required to schedule an appointment before dropping off supplies. 

Mount Carmel Corporate Service Center | 6150 East Broad Street

To schedule your drop-off, call 614-546-4598

Mount Carmel East | 6001 East Broad Street

To schedule your drop-off, call 614-234-0603

Mount Carmel Grove City | 5300 North Meadows Drive

To schedule your drop-off, call 614-663-4500

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s | 500 South Cleveland Avenue

To schedule your drop-off, call 380-898-4181

Mount Carmel New Albany | 7333 Smith's Mill Road

To schedule your drop-off, call 614-775-6681

Donate Blood During the Pandemic

Apart from donating supplies, it's clear that COVID-19 cannot be spread through blood or plasma. All central Ohio hospitals – The Ohio State University, OhioHealth and Mount Carmel – stress that giving blood is pertinent.

The American Red Cross is taking extra precautions during the pandemic. To learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org's COVID-19 information page and learn where you can donate. 