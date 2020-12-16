Most popular cars in Columbus 2020

This year's financial circumstances were unlike any other due to COVID-19, which temporarily crippled auto sales. However, this heightened the need for affordable choices and led many consumers to make purchases with this in mind, buying both new and used cars.

Here are the top-selling used and new cars in Columbus for 2020:

Used:

1. Honda Civic

× Expand Honda Civic

Photo courtesy of iSeeCars

The Honda Civic is a versatile vehicle that appeals to sporty buyers with its coupe option, as well as those looking for a family vehicle with its sedan and hatchback body styles. This car is versatile and more on the affordable side, which is how it landed at the top of Columbus' list!

2. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new car for over 40 years. The popularity of pickup trucks helps contribute to its high volume of sales, especially in Columbus!

3. Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is among the most affordable vehicles in its class and has favorable reliability, which makes it an attractive option for used car buyers.

4. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a compact SUV that's reliable and affordable, making it stand out among its competition. They appeal to those buying SUVs for the first time as well as those who want a family vehicle and don’t require a large SUV!

5. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord standout attributes include its engaging driving dynamics and upscale interior and are highly favored among midsized cars. This reasonably affordable car also helps stack itself among other used cars in Columbus!

New:

1. Ford F-150

× Expand Ford F-150

Photo courtesy of iSeeCars

2. Honda CR-V

3. Hyundai Tucson

Similar to the Honda CR-V, the Hyundai Tucson is a reliable and affordable vehicle and appeals to those buying SUVs for the first time as well as those who want a family vehicle and don’t require a large SUV, making it a top competitor in Columbus.

4. Honda Civic

5. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is a compact car that is affordable and reliable. This vehicle gives consumers the option to choose between hatchback and sedan body styles, both of which have ample cargo space and deliver a smooth ride.

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com