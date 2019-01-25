Fun at work makes employees more productive

× Expand Photos courtesy of Pexels

Let me ask you a question: are you at work right now?

I'll follow that question with another: are you having fun?

A new study conducted by the Social Market Foundation revealed that employees who report having fun in the workplace are actually more productive.

Yes, it’s true. More laughs, birthday celebrations, lunchroom breaks and water cooler conversations may push employees to take less sick leave, work harder and overall improve the workplace’s atmosphere.

However, the attitude about fun differs between generations.

A It Pays to Play study shows 79 percent of millennials surveyed believe fun at work encourages a better work ethic. However, only 14 percent of 55 to 60 year old employees surveyed believe that "work fun" would make them more productive.

Snacknation compiled a list of facts and statistics for National Fun at Work Day.

Companies with happy employees outperform the competition by 20 percent

Happy salespeople produce 37 percent greater sales than unhappy salespeople

67 percent of full-time employees with access to free food at work are “extremely” or “very” happy at their current job

Employees who report being happy at work take fewer sick days than unhappy employees

Courtesy Kathy Gill CityScene Media Group's office dog, Holly

One method of incorporating fun activities into a workplace is having an office dog. Companies have begun to realize the benefits of having a canine companion around the office because studies show that dogs decrease stress and have a positive affect on productivity.

More ways to incorporate office fun

Celebrate birthdays and successes

Offer complimentary lunches so employees can interact and have positive conversations

Create "happiness boosting" traditions

Create games and contests based on your company values and goals

Though it sounds too good to be true, having fun at work is essential for an employee’s well-being and health, which according to the studies mentioned previously, affect day-to-day productivity and results.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.