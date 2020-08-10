Midwest Dessert Fests become drive-thru events

× Expand Courtesy of the Midwest Dessert Fests

Instead of having an in-person gathering this fall, the Midwest Dessert Festival team will be hosting a contactless drive-thru for all desert lovers eagerly awaiting this event.

In order to comply with safety regulations during the pandemic, the annual Columbus and Cincinnati Dessert Festivals which were originally supposed to be held on April 26 and May 17 respectively had to be postponed. The festivals will now take place on Oct. 18 and Nov. 15, 2020, respectively, where folks will be able to drive around and safely pick up treats without human contact.

The Columbus Dessert Festival drive-thru will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 475 Village Park Dr. in Powell.

Tickets will be sold with different time slots for the treat box pick-up, where each car will drive-thru during their designated time slot to collect a treat box filled with treats from twenty different dessert makers. Additionally, the treat box will also include special dessert themed surprises.

Voting for the best dessert will take place electronically, and the winner will be announced shortly following the event.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the in-person events that were to occur in April and May can use their tickets and same time slots for the new drive-thru events.