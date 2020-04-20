Middle West Spirits launches online store w/ sanitizer

You'll want to check out this new online store! See a statement from Middle West Spirits below:

After producing more than 50,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer for front-line responders, Middle West Spirits announced that its online store will go live offering the public access to liquid hand sanitizer by the case.

Launched as Ohio and the nation begin to plan for a reopening of the economy, the web-based platform allows Middle West Spirits to bring a significant inventory to help close the gap for consumers and industry having difficulty finding affordable hand sanitizer.

Three direct-to-consumer shipping options are available at Middlewestspirits.com with nominal shipping:

Two 8-ounce bottles for $10

12 8-ounce bottles for $60

12 16-ounce bottles for $90

Over the past two months, Middle West Spirits has worked closely with local, state and national officials to not only produce hand sanitizer for Ohioans, but to help develop standards now followed by more than 600 distilleries producing hand sanitizer across the country. The company is capable of making 20,000 bottles a day with a project staff of 25, including production, warehouse and office employees. Middle West leadership expects to add to the team as demand increases.

Through grants and donations, Middle West is on track to give more than 50,000 bottles of free sanitizer to community organizations, with efforts to grow contributions as the project scales. To date, the program provides sanitizer for more than 200 community organizations, including state and local government, EMS, shelters, food banks, hospitals and medical systems, non-profits, nursing homes and other essential community groups.