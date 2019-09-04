Mean Girls coming to Columbus for the first time

× Expand HyperFocal: 0

For the first time in history, CAPA and Broadway in Columbus brings Mean Girls to our city.

We're not talking about those nasty 6th-grade girls who picked on you in middle school – we're talking about the worldwide hit movie Mean Girls turned musical in its first national Broadway tour.

Performances are from Oct. 22-27 at the Ohio Theatre.

Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 26, 2 pm & 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 27, 1 pm & 6:30 p.m.

Mean Girls, based on the original screenplay by Tina Fey, opened in April 2018 and has been a massive success, selling out in most cities. It's been 15 years since the original movie hit the screen, and fans have been excited to see the same characters and quotable lines played out in live theater.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand Mean Girls August Wilson Theater Cast Cady Heron Erika Henningsen Regina George Taylor Louderman Gretchen Wieners Ashley Park Karen Smith Kate Rockwell Janis Sarkisian Barrett Wilbert Weed Damian Hubbard Grey Henson Ms. Norbury Kerry Butler Aaron Samuels Kyle Selig Kevin Gnapoor Cheech Manohar Mr. Duvall Rick Younger Creative Music Jeff Richmond Lyrics Nell Benjamin Book Tina Fey Director and Choreographer Casey Nicholaw Set Designer Scott Pask Costume Designer Gregg Barnes Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner Sound Designer Brian Ronan Video Designers Finn Ross and Adam Young Orchestrations John Clancy Musical Director Mary Mitchell Campbell × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of CAPA Prev Next

The show also includes new songs, jokes, characters and hilarious strokes of conversation.

Tina Fey is quoted by Philidelphia's ABC6 saying,

"It's more than the movie. If you like the movie, it goes beyond - new moments and jokes you don't know."

The performance has also been updated with the times - as the characters back then were using flip phones and the ever-popular fourway calling. But don't worry, as I'm sure most women and young girls can attest for, it doesn't matter what age you are - there's always those Mean Girls!