Matt O'Ree Band set to play in Columbus

The Matt O'Ree Band is performing at James Cancer Hospital on March 20.

Their MID West tour promotes the new album Live at the Pony. The band began at the Hunter Mountain Film Fest in Tannersville, New York and plans to perform all the way to New Mexico and back.

The performance is set to be a memorable one, as the Matt O'Ree Band aren't new to the blues-rock scene. The band won the Guitar Center King of the Blues Award and O'Ree even joined Bon Jovi on his 2015 Bon Jovi Live! tour.

The band's music gives heartfelt nods to Led Zeppelin, Cream and Jimi Hendrix while producing amazing blues guitar licks and a hard-hitting drummer. Prior collaborations have been done with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and David Bryan.

Known for their ability to take audiences back to the '70s, their live shows have excitement, energy and spunk. You won't want to miss this experience!

The most recent live album recorded at the historic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, features the bands'new line up along with special guests David Bryan (of Bon Jovi) and John Ginty (Allman Betts Band,Citizen Cope, Dixie Chicks) on B3 organ.

More about Matt O'Ree Band

The Matt O'Ree Band is a unique group of musicians, admired by famous names such as Bruce Springsteen, David Bryan and Steve Cropper. Matt's music has been recognized by the industry for his guitar skills and even won a contest sponsored by John Mayer through Guitar Center, which earned him an endorsement from Gibson.

Upcoming Tour Dates

March 20 | Columbus, OH @ James Cancer Hospital

May 21 | Springfield, Il @ Coz’s Pub5/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp

May 23-27 | Red River, NM @ 37th Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally

May 28 | Denver, CO @ Your Mom’s House

May 29 | Colorado Springs, CO @ Front Range BBQ

May 30 | New Berlin, IL @ Danenberger Family Vineyards

May 31 | Evansville, IN @ Mojo’s Boneyard

June 1 | Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

