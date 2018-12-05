Check out the exciting 2019 Drexel Theatre film line-up

CAPA

The historic Drexel Theatre announced the lineup for its 2019 America’s Greatest Films series, made possible through a generous gift from PNC Bank. Launched in 2017 as a thank you to the community, the series offers free screenings of some of the nation’s most beloved classic films on the first Tuesday of each month with a pre-screening introduction and post-screening Q&A.

“At PNC, we believe a vibrant arts and culture scene is vital to the success and growth of our local communities and economy,” said Michael Gonsiorowski, PNC regional president for Columbus. “In the greater Columbus region, arts and cultural organizations are estimated to support almost 15,000 jobs and generate more than $46 million in revenue for local and state government. Programs such as the Drexel Theatre’s America’s Greatest Films series bring our neighbors together and strengthen the central Ohio arts community.”

2019 AMERICA’S GREATEST FILMS

All screenings are held at the Drexel Theatre (2254 E. Main St.). Doors open at 6pm. Screenings begin at 7pm. Admission is free.

Fargo (1996)

Rated R

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi

In this two-time Oscar winner, Jerry Lundegaard's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson.

The Graduate (1967)

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross

A disillusioned college graduate further complicates his life when he finds himself tangled in an affair with the wife of his father’s business partner but then falls for their daughter.

Unforgiven (1992)

Rated R

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman

Winner of four Oscars including Best Picture, Eastwood directs and stars in this Old West tale of an aging gun-for-hire who comes out of retirement to team up with his old partner and an unproven young gun for one last job.

The Treasure of Sierra Madre (1948)

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, Tim Holt

Two down-on-their-luck Americans in Mexico meet a grizzled gold prospector and convince him to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Three-time Oscar winner!

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rated R

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino took the Oscar for Best Writing for his masterful intertwining of four tales of violence and redemption that involve two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of diner bandits.

The Godfather (1972)

Rated R

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Francis Ford Coppola’s tale of the transfer of power in an organized crime dynasty from its an aging patriarch to his reluctant son won him three Oscars including Best Picture.

Jaws (1975)

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Director Steven Spielberg keeps you on the edge of your seat in this Oscar-winning summer blockbuster about a police chief, a marine scientist, and a grizzled fisherman determined to save their town from a great white shark that has been menacing its beaches.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger

Journey over MGM’s Technicolor rainbow to the Land of Oz with Dorothy and a magical soundtrack including “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Rocky (1976)

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young

A working class, small-time boxer gets the extremely rare chance to compete in a bout against a professional heavyweight champion in this rags-to-riches drama about the pursuit of the American dream. Winner of three Oscars including Best Picture!

Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960)

Rated R

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles

Considered one of Hitchcock's best films and highly praised by international critics as a work of cinematic art, this film initially received mixed reviews, but outstanding box office returns prompted four Oscar nominations. When secretary Marion Crane (Leigh) flees town after embezzling from her employer, she unexpectedly finds herself at a secluded, roadside motel and encounters its disturbed owner and manager, Norman Bates (Perkins).

M*A*S*H (1970)

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt

The only theatrically released feature film in the M*A*S*H franchise, this dark comedy about a unit of medical personnel stationed at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) during the Korean War inspired the subsequent TV series that became one of the highest-rated shows in US television history.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Archeologist, professor, adventurer, and all-around superhero Indiana Jones single-handedly fights off Nazis, discovers the Ark of the Covenant, narrowly escapes ancient death traps, gets the girl, and wins five Oscars!

BONUS SCREENING!

Toy Story (1995)

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10am

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles

Old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody and astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear compete for the affections of their owner Andy, but when they mistakenly become separated from him, they must work together to be reunited and make it home to Andy again.

All film titles are subject to change. Visit www.Drexel.net for more information.