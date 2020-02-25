Margaret Atwood is coming to the Palace Theatre

Margaret Atwood is a powerhouse author. Even the smallest of details are never overlooked under her eye.

A partnership of eight central Ohio libraries is honored to host Atwood at the Palace Theatre on Sept. 13. She will have a conversation with WOSU’s Ann Fisher and answer questions submitted by the audience.

Atwood’s writing career started in the early 1960s and the passionate author has created numerous bestsellers since then. Her portfolio is packed with the likes of Payback: Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth, The Edible Woman, The Robber Bride, The Blind Assassin, and Oryx and Crake. Though, when someone thinks of Margaret Atwood, one particular novel usually comes to mind.

The Handmaid’s Tale is her 1985 masterpiece. It tells a tale of the fictional theocratic country of Gilead through the eyes of Offred, a natal slave or handmaid. The story offers thought-provoking commentary on evangelical extremism.

On top of being a bestseller, Handmaid’s Tale also inspired the 2017 Hulu series of the same name. Elizabeth Moss leads the cast as Offred wearing an eye-catching red habit and white bonnet. The series has won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards with many more nominations under its belt.

The success of this Hulu series inspired Atwood to create a spin-off of the original book, 2019’s The Testaments. This novel takes place in Gilead 15 years after Offred’s tale. The book broke the record for most first-day sales of any Penguin Random House title in 2019. Testaments is already being adapted into its own Hulu series, which will complement its still-running Handmaid’s Tale series.

A Conversation with Margaret Atwood will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Bring any burning questions you have and she just might answer them. Following the conversation will be a book signing with the author. If you need a copy of one of her books, stop by Gramercy Books between the events.

Tickets for the conversation will go on sale through CAPA on Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Prices will start at $25. Due to the popularity of Atwood and her works, they expect the event to be sold out, so try to get those tickets as soon as they come out!

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.