Lululemon Opens Restaurant

Lululemon is toted as one of the best brands for athletic wear, particularly yoga apparel. They're leggings (although a bit expensive) are some of the most popular, the logo sprouting up around the world in a few short years.

Suddenly, you can buy yoga pants and sports bras and eat a healthy meal.

The company opened an experiential store in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and it's definitely being talked about. As most stores, it has a large retail space, but also two fitness studios, a meditation space, a work area and a restaurant/coffee shop.

While the uninformed and misled may think Lululemon and assume dry salads and lemon water is the only thing on this brand new restaurant's menu, the food served goes beyond expectations and is rather surprising.

Everything is made fresh and there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available. The menu boasts of colorful power bowls, smoothies and hearty meals. Along with healthier options (We've heard the avocado toast is to die for) Lululemon also offers chocolate covered bacon, cheeseburgers and even cocktails.

Of course, what could make this experience better but coffee? The cafe is filled with delicious roasts and caffeine-buzzing sips. The popular choices, bone broth and kombucha, are also available.

Not to mention, this Two percent of all class fees from the fitness studios will benefit a local nonprofit, I Grow Chicago.

