Local teacher to compete on Jeopardy!

Everyone knows America’s Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!, which is currently on its 37th season. On Jan. 29, high school Spanish teacher Kristen Seigel from Hilliard will be competing on Jeopardy! to represent central Ohio.

In November 2020, the world was devastated by the death of longtime Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, who had stage four pancreatic cancer. The show is currently being hosted by interim host Ken Jennings, with a roster of guest hosts already lined up. Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik are all next in line to host the iconic quiz show.

During each guest host’s week to host, a donation equaling the combined winnings of all the contestants that week will be given to a charity of that host’s choice.

Other notable central Ohioans who have been on Jeopardy! include Jennifer Fultz, who participated in the 2009 College Tournament, Jennifer Healy, who won an episode in November 2014 and Richard Cordray, who was a five-time champion in 1987.

Cordray, formerly the Ohio Attorney General, also appeared in the Tournament of Champions and Battle of the Decades Tournament.

Those looking to support Seigel in her quest to win the iconic quiz show can tune into WBNS-TV (CBS) on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.

Trivia Every Night of the Week

Looking to test your trivia knowledge locally? Here are some local restaurants, bars and more that host weekly trivia nights.

Byrne’s Pub

Mondays, 8 p.m.

1248 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus

www.byrnespub.com

Mellow Mushroom

Tuesdays, 7 p.m.

Various locations in Dublin, Columbus, New Albany

www.mellowmushroom.com

Gateway Film Center

Tuesdays, 8-10 p.m.

1550 N. High St., Columbus

www.gatewayfilmcenter.org

Grandview Café

Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m.

1455 W. 3rd Ave, Columbus

www.grandviewcafe.com

Ten Pin Alley

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.

5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard

www.tenpinalley.com

Be sure to check out COVID-19 guidelines to make sure your desired trivia night will run as scheduled.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.