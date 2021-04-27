Local nonprofit is driven to help

In 2008, NFL and The Ohio State University football teammates Roy Hall and Antonio Smith founded the Driven Foundation.

They began their nonprofit with the belief that “being a good steward of your platform means actively seeking ways to serve people in your community,” says the website.

The organization works to enhance the community through family and youth focused events, programs and services.

Since its founding, the Driven Foundation has distributed more than one million pounds of food to more than 8,000 families and 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. The foundation also provides 12 youth development and character-building programs throughout central Ohio.

The Driven Foundation just wrapped up its LEGO auction fundraiser, raising more than $1,200 in just a few days.

The nonprofit serves the community in a variety of other ways, such as its CLEAN reentry program, which empowers and assists people in the criminal justice system to adopt pro-social behaviors.

Other projects include a barbershop inside an elementary school, motivational graffiti murals, coat drives and career prep. The Driven Foundation strives to serve its community in as many ways as possible.

“We know that people’s needs evolve,” says the website, “so our nonprofit’s efforts are feared to meet the multifaceted needs of our community. We do this through recurring programs, services and events focused on solving specific, needs-based problems to build stronger communities.”

The foundation also provides speaking programs. Its three speakers travel around the country to present motivational speeches, assisting audiences in reaching their goals and giving life skills to sports teams.

Hall and Smith often speak together as a joint program, “translating their insight into actionable strategies for audiences to grow personally and in their careers,” says the website. The pair have programs for audiences types ranging from corporate and sales to student and criminal justice system.

The duo also host a podcast, Always Ready, and offer live free developmental training via Zoom every Thursday evening.

To make sure they are continually working towards their goal of helping the community, Hall and Smith ask themselves one question every day:

“How have you served others today?”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant.