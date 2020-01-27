Local Columbus group raises money for Australia

× Expand Photos courtesy of Columbus Cats

The destruction in Australia due to the massive wave of bushfires has been on all of our minds. Today, 25 people have died in the historically-tragic fires, and a staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated dead. Kangaroos, koalas and many other species are suffering.

Donations having been pouring in from billionaires such as Jeff Bezos; the Amazon CEO donated $1 million Australian dollars in assistance to wildfire recovery. Casino mogul James Packer donated $3.45 million through his company and family foundation. The Western Australian-based billionaire, Andrew Forest, pledged $70 million, with the first $10 million funds spent on immediate disaster relief efforts.

While it may seem daunting to make a difference all the way from Columbus, Ohio, a local group is doing just that.

Columbus Cats is an Australian-rules football team of the United States Australian Football League. The goal of the team is to promote the growrth of Austrialian Rules Football into central Ohio. The group held a fundraiser Saturday at Woodland's Backyard in Grandview.

According to WBNS, the fundraiser included a raffle, gear and sweets to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief. The Australia Day Fundraiser and Get-Together donated half its funds to the Australian Red Cross and half to WWF-Australia Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. Jungle Island Zoo of Delphos, Ohio even brought a baby kangaroo for guests to say hello to.

Columbus Cats also created a way for people to donate online or through text. To donate, click on this link or text AussieRelief to 44321.

