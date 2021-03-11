Local art galleries celebrate Women’s History Month

Looking for something fun to do this weekend while also celebrating Women’s History Month? Check out these three art galleries featuring women-themed shows!

Lasting Legacies by Blockfort

Courtesy of Blockfort

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Blockfort is hosting the exhibition Lasting Legacies to represent women throughout history who have persevered.

In this series, guest curator Panagiota Kourniotis, a current student at Columbus College of Art and Design, gathered together female artists to produce portraits of historical women through a variety of mediums.

“Expect to be impressed,” says Kourniotis. “Both by the artists that are in it and by the women that are featured through the portraits, because a lot of them have attributed to society and the world in a very unique way that often may not realize.”

Lasting Legacies is Kourniotis’ first gallery. The gallery will be on view through April 3, and viewing appointments can be made by emailing info@blockfortcolumbus.com.

Resisting the Hard Edge by Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Courtesy of Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Brandt-Roberts is excited to present its newest gallery, Resisting the Hard Edge, a group exhibition by eight female abstract artists.

Each of the featured Columbus-based and national artists channel aspects of their femininity into their style of intentionally using unrecognizable subject matter. The exhibit includes works from a collection of different media such as paint, collage, glass and textiles.

“The idea of resisting the hard edge is twofold,” says the gallery website. “The formal aspects of the artwork by each participating artist are generally soft, curvaceous forms and gestural mark making. This phrase also references outdated notions of male-dominated media and processes.”

The exhibition serves to increase the recognition of female artists, especially in the genres of abstract expressionism and glassblowing. It is on view through March 28 during gallery hours, Friday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Hear Me Roar by Open Door Art Studio and Gallery

Courtesy of Open Door Gallery

Open Door Art Studio and Gallery is presenting Hear Me Roar, a virtual exhibition of artwork by more than seventy female artists.

“Even in 2021, female artists are often underrepresented and undercompensated as compared to their male peers,” says Director Sean Moore. “We are proud to take a stand to give these female artists the notoriety they deserve!”

The gallery boasts a wide array of artworks from different media, including acrylics, ceramics, chalk pastels, embroidery, ink, oil pastels, photography and more. Pieces will be available for sale beginning March 13 on the website.

“It was extremely important for us to not only celebrate Women’s History Month,” says Moore, “but also to shine a spotlight on the incredible female artists that are part of the Open Door family!”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.