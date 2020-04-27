Local art centers provide content during quarantine

Now is the perfect time to learn a new artistic skill, explore virtual galleries and support local arts organizations during these trying times. Here’s what some of the local art centers and groups are doing during the pandemic and how to can get involved.

Columbus Cultural Arts Center

Located on the Scioto River, this Columbus arts center featuring two galleries is currently closed and its early spring classes are suspended. The next round of classes run July 6-Aug. 29 and registration opens June 13.

In the meantime, the CAC is posting fun, art tutorial videos on its Facebook titled CAC @ Home. Learn pottery, how to sew a face mask and more. Live streaming is Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, and all the videos are available on the CAC Facebook page.

McConnell Arts Center

This Worthington-based arts center is helping families stay sane with its newsletters that feature video tutorials, art resources for kids and opportunities to watch live streaming shows.

The MAC website says all scheduled programs and classes are canceled through May 10, but that is subject to change. The site also features virtual puzzles; piece together the MAC build or recently displayed artworks.

The Ohio Arts Council | Riffe Gallery and Other Gallery News

The OAC is working to keep artists and community members updated with news that’s impacting the arts community.

Its gallery, the Riffe Gallery located in downtown Columbus, is currently closed but its website features virtual galleries and art archives. Currently available is Ohio Diaspora: Art from the Collection of the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center and Ohio Artists. Watch a video on the show and enjoy photos and information on the featured works.

The Riffe Gallery isn’t the only central Ohio gallery adapting to the pandemic. In the upcoming June issue of CityScene Magazine, we will highlight the amazing work local galleries have done to still showcase original works by artists. Click here to subscribe to CityScene Magazine.

Ohio Citizens for the Arts

The OCA is there to support artists, so its currently working overtime.

Show your support by purchasing a #OhioArtsStrong for $25.

OCA is also continuing it’s 7 Days of Support campaign. Patrons can use the downloadable graphic material to network their support and encourage others to do the same. Day 1 inspires people to purchase a membership to artist-run organizations, Day 6 ask people to use social media to share their favorite artists. For more information, visit www.ohiocitizensforthearts.org.

Greater Columbus Arts Council

GCAC is still going strong with its Emergency Relief for Artists grant. Artists can apply and quickly access up to $850 to recoup financial losses. Donations can be made at www.gcac.org/get-involved/make-a-gift

The local arts organization just launched its fourth round of grants, to learn more, click here.

Continue to Show Your Support