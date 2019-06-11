Live @ Polaris is BACK for 2019 season!

Polaris Fashion Place is so much more than great shopping, delicious restaurants and the amazing IKEA, it’s also a place to enjoy live summertime music.

Live @ Polaris is back this summer with the 10-week concert series running every Thursday from June 13-Aug. 22, except for July 4.

Featuring eight local bands of various genres, the concerts offer free musical entertainment and family-friendly activities from 6:45-9:15 p.m at the Polaris Lifestyle Center. This week, The Conspiracy Band kicks off the series.

Guests can also enter exciting giveaways, purchase drinks to support local charities, food truck hop and shop around the Makers Market. Seating at the event is open-lawn, so make sure to bring your own blankets and lawn chairs as you settle in for a night of great music and tasty food.

For more information about the event, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com.

2019 Live @ Polaris Band Lineup

June 13 | Conspiracy

Also known as The Conspiracy Band, this funky and soulful music act boasts four amazing vocalists and a three-piece horn section. It’s sure to impress you with songs from more than 10 genres – pop, jazz and blues, R&B, reggae and dance, classics, hip hop and rap, rock and country, and its specials, standards and mashups.

June 20 | SWAGG

This 10-year-old band plays a little bit of everything, from acoustic rock to classic soul and pop. It tailors its sets to its audience, delivering an energetic performance that leaves the crowd bopping and dancing all night long.

June 27 | The Reaganomics

The Reaganomics is an Ohio-based 80s dance and party band that’s been taking the Midwest by storm for more than 20 years. Enjoy classic 80s hits from I Love Rock and Roll by Joan Jett to Take On Me by A-ha during this band’s performance.

July 11 | 23 Southbound

With Kevin Reynolds on the drums, Joseph Mertz on the bass guitar, Brian Pack on the guitar and Shawn Stewart as its lead singer, 23 Southbound is one of Ohio’s premier country bands. It has opened for The Kentucky Headhunters, Tracy Lawrence and McGuffey Lane and will keep you toe-tapping throughout the night.

July 18 | RockHouse

This rock band transports its audience to the 80s, performing songs from classic bands like Bon Jovi, Journey, Kiss and more. It’s sure to rock the house with the sing-alongs, confetti cannons and LED smoke geysers featured in its performances.

July 25 | Rock This Way

Rock This Way takes audiences in all directions, performing pop, classic rock and funk songs. Playing music from Queen, Styx, Bruno Mars and more, this band will keep everyone engaged during their set.

Aug. 1 | The McCartney Project

This tribute band honors award-winning artist Paul McCartney, performing music from The Beatles and Wings. With lead singer and left-handed bassist Tony Burlingame as Paul, the McCartney Project will take you back with the classics.

Aug. 8 | The Reaganomics

Back for more.

Aug. 15 | The Buzzard Kings

Inspired by the heartland music of Kansas City and the tradition of Memphis, The Buzzard Kings will take you on a rock and roll ride unlike any other. With influence from Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Johnny Cash, this band promises a journey back to rock of the 50s and 60s.

Aug. 22 | Conspiracy

The 2019 curtain closes with a second performance by Conspiracy.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.