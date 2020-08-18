Live music makes a (socially distant) return

× Expand Photo courtesy of ProMusica

ProMusica will attempt to fill the void in our summer concert and performance schedules with a brand new and socially distant festival, SummerFEST. While it may not be the power of the 37 musicians that make up ProMusica, the performances hope to provide a little sense of normalcy to wrap up this summer.

ProMusica will perform three different concert programs over five nights, two chamber concerts, a SummerFEST fundraising event and several education activities from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11. The performance groups will vary from small groups of 4-15 musicians.

“It has been over six months since we last performed together as an orchestra,” Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica, says in a video announcement of the festival. “And to say we are thrilled to be back together again making music again would be an understatement.”

Safety is a top concern of ProMusica and has been working closely with the venues as well as the Franklin County Department of Public Health to ensure all concerts reflect and abide by current CDC guidelines. Performers also have strict social distancing guidelines that they will follow as well as strict health protocols followed each day.

× ProMusica's Official SummerFEST Announcement

It goes without saying, but facemasks are required to attend and must cover your nose and mouth. ProMusica will also offer several hand sanitizer stations and help ensure audiences practice proper social distancing from people during performances.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of the performances and go on sale Wed. Aug. 19 at 10 A.M.. Tickets are available up until four hours before showtime. A touchless system will be used at the show and proof of purchased ticket must be available upon arrival. For more information, contact Margaret Wells at 614-464-0066 ext. 11.

Show Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 30 – 11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M. – The Fives

Tuesday, Sept. 1 – 5:30-7:30 P.M. – Ohio Village at Ohio History Connection

Friday, Sept. 4 – 7:00 P.M. – Gahanna Drive-In Series at Headley Park

Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:00 P.M. – Gahanna Drive-In Series at Headley Park

Sunday, Sept. 6 – 5:00 P.M. – Dublin Coffman Park

Thursday, Sept. 10 – 6:00 P.M. – Dublin Coffman Park

Friday, Sept 11. – 7:00 P.M. – Gahanna Drive-In Series at Headley Park

