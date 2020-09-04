Lincoln Theatre launches Lincoln Living Room

Ask and you shall receive!

Columbus art-lovers have been longing for concerts, shows and performances. The Lincoln Theatre is launching the Lincoln Living Room concert series in answer.

This free series will livestream 30-minute sets from the Lincoln's Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program for emerging artists. Every Friday you can hop on Lincoln Theatre's Facebook page to view the shows.

Below is the schedule:

Friday, September 11, 7 pm – Barbara Fant

Photo courtesy of Adam Elkins

Award-winning poet/performer Barbara Fant will share original poetry that discusses her personal testimony on navigating and processing grief, purpose, and healing. World-touring singer/songwriter Renee Dion recorded, directed, and produced the background film, providing her original music as a backdrop for the performance.

Friday, September 18, 7 pm – K. Daniel

Accompanied by Donovan Mitchell on keys, Columbus-based singer/songwriter, dancer, and musical theatre actor K. Daniel will perform a mix of R&B and soulful house selections, singing familiar covers and snippets of original material.

Friday, September 25, 7 pm – Tripp Fontane

Photo courtesy of Jaron Murphy

Spoken word and rap artist Tripp Fontane will perform his own original work that covers an array of subjects within the Black experience. Be it politics or partying, no stone will go unturned.

About the Lincoln’s Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program

Through support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC), the Lincoln Theatre Association began the Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program in 2014 as part of the Lincoln’s core mission to assist emerging artists. The free, 10-month course gives participants the tools to become business savvy in their artistic endeavors and empower them to make smart choices in pursuing a career in the performing and visual arts.