Lincoln Theatre event: The African Diaspora in Dance

The African Diaspora is probably a term you’ve heard before, but for those who haven't heard the term, it describes the mass dispersion of peoples from Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Artists, philosophers, anthropologist and everyday people explore and educate others about the African Diaspora through multiple platforms. When it comes to dancing though, “African-Americans have used dance to tell their story, assert their identity and express their unique creativity.”

The Lincoln Theatre Community Conversation Series presents Katherine Dunham to Misty Copeland – The African Diaspora in Dance. Set for Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Theatre Cardinal Health Ballroom, the event is open to the public and admission is free.

The evening will be facilitated by a local panel of speakers, including

China White : A former ballerina with the Dance Theatre of Harlem who now teaches ballet at the locally-based Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center

: A former ballerina with the Dance Theatre of Harlem who now teaches ballet at the locally-based Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center Members of Thiossane West African Dance Institute: Pronounced cha-sahn, the institute showcases “West African culture through dance and music to create a space of learning and growth in traditional African culture.” thiossaneinst.org

Katherine Dunham

Why Katherine Dunham and Misty Copeland?

Even though one is resting in peace and the other recently made history, both women have played, continue to play and currently play integral roles in representing African-American’s in different aspects of dance.

Katherine Dunham: Born in 1909 and died in 2006, Dunham held one of the most successful dance careers in African-American and European theatre. A dancer, choreographer, author, educator, anthropologist and social activist, Dunham founded the first African-American modern dance company, which has evolved in terms of group names and style. Dunham was and still is very influential in the dance world, and has been called the “matriarch and queen mother of black dance.”

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland: On June 20, 2015, Copeland became the first Africa-American women principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre, which was established in 1939. The dancer is considered a prodigy even though she did not start ballet until age 13. Her ongoing dance legacy is impressive despite her hardships, and today she also works as a public speaker, spokesperson and stage performer.

