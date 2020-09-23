Treat your favorite teacher to ice cream

Teachers have had it rough this year.

But, nothing makes a sour day better like a big, sweet bowl of ice cream!

Midwest-made Hudsonville Ice Cream is sending a call-out for nominations in their Random Acts of Ice Cream program. Nominate your favorite teacher for a chance to deliver ice cream pints right to their doorstep.

Submit your nominations here!

“The intent of our Random Acts of Ice Cream program is to show gratitude and bring joy to someone’s day, and with the new school year starting we wanted to acknowledge the dedication of teachers and other education staff,” said Rachel Messingschlager of Hudsonville Ice Cream.

This isn't the first time this ice cream company has made people's days sweeter. Earlier this year, the company shipped hundreds of boxes out to recognize healthcare heroes and frontline workers.

For more information, visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.

CityScene's favorite ice cream flavor of the month:

We have to give an ode to our own local Johnson's Real Ice Cream for their September feature flavor, Buckeye Fever. You can't go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate chips. Period.