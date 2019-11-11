Library to Host Holiday Open House

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

You don't want to miss this Christmas extravaganza.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a free holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at its Main Library branch from 6-8 p.m.

This festive event will include caroling, family activities, refreshments and even live reindeer. Plus, there are rumors a special guest may appear. The evening will top off with the tree-lighting of Topiary Park and the celebration of the Huntington Holiday Train.

This holiday train has been around for 28 years, built in 1992 and originally displayed in the lobby of the Huntington building at Broad and High St. This year is the 10th year the train will be on display in the Main Library. The display contains miniature trains running on more than 280 feet of track surrounded by an entire holiday scene - plus, 50 pounds of snowflakes. The structure is actually modeled after villages in Germany.

Though this unveiling and tree-lighting is one night only, the Huntington Holiday Train will be on display through Monday, Dec. 30 during regular library hours.