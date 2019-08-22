Library to host exhibition about artists' creative spaces

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

Do you have a space you go to work, create or just be zen? Whether it's a studio, a corner of the room or even on your living room couch, having an area where you feel completely free and creative is essential to any artistic process.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, Friends of Library, Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Fred & Howard Fund are collaborating to display My [Creative] Space, an exhibit that portrays artists' spaces they go to do their best work.

This exhibition includes featured artists in the Stories Behind the Art series of ColumbusMakesArt.com and others who are participating in GCAC’s annual self guided Columbus Open Studio & Stage tour.

The exhibition will take place Aug. 29 through Oct. 18 at the Main Library - Carnegie Gallery. The creators of the event hope that this enables Columbus art lovers to be inspired by artists' creative spaces and build upon their own methods in the process.

Creative Spaces Produce Productivity

According to ArtSpace, creative spaces aren't only good for artists, they are productive. In a survey conducted by the organization, 75 percent of surveyed artists said living in an arts space increased their creative productivity.

Collaborative creative spaces, where more than one individual is working, can create more opportunities to expand their work and network with others. It's not only helpful with loaning gear, sharing tools and giving advice, but often can lead to having work being featured in places one wouldn't have imagined.

8 Steps to Creating A Creative Space

Brit + Co has created a list for everything you need to thrive in an environment.