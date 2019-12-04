Library Announces 2020 Author Series Lineup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Library

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has some exciting guests planned for 2020.

he Carnegie Author Series: Author Talks at Main Library will return for its fourth year with an impressive lineup.

The series is free for all, though you need to go online to register a place. Every speaker series begins at 2 p.m. and involves a talk, audience Q & A, and book signing.

The upcoming speaker, Katherine Arden, will be appearing on Sunday, Jan. 19. She's the author of the Winternight Trilogy: The Bear and the Nightingale among other successes. Her novel was actually named the best science fiction and fantasy novel of 2019 by Amazon. A selection of her books will be on sale in the library's store prior to the program!

