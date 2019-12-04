Library Announces 2020 Author Series Lineup

Photo courtesy of Columbus Library
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has some exciting guests planned for 2020.
he Carnegie Author Series: Author Talks at Main Library will return for its fourth year with an impressive lineup.
- Sunday, Jan. 19 | Katherine Arden, author of The Bear and the Nightingale
- Sunday, March 1 | Dennis Lehane, author of Shutter Island
- Sunday, May 17 | Jamie Ford, author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet
- Sunday, Sept. 20 | Tayari Jones, author of An American Marriage
The series is free for all, though you need to go online to register a place. Every speaker series begins at 2 p.m. and involves a talk, audience Q & A, and book signing.
The upcoming speaker, Katherine Arden, will be appearing on Sunday, Jan. 19. She's the author of the Winternight Trilogy: The Bear and the Nightingale among other successes. Her novel was actually named the best science fiction and fantasy novel of 2019 by Amazon. A selection of her books will be on sale in the library's store prior to the program!
2019 Author Series Lineup
- Sunday, Jan. 27 | Wil Haygood, author of Tigerland
- Monday, Feb.11 | James and Deborah Fallows, co-authors of Our Towns
- Sunday, March 10 | Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife
- Sunday, May 5 | Craig Johnson, author of The Walt Longmire mystery series
- Sunday, Sept. 22 | Jesmyn Ward, author of Sing, Unburied, Sing
2018 Author Series Lineup
- Sunday, Jan. 28 | Jane Smiley, author of A Thousand Acres
- Friday, March 9 | David Levithan, author of Two Boys Kissing
- Sunday, May 20 | Sandra Cisneros, author The House on Mango Street
- Sunday, Sept. 9 | Terry McMillan, author of How Stella Got Her Groove Back