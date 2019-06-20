LEGOLAND host Giraffe Days of Summer June 21-23

Do you know that June 21 is World Giraffe Day? LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus at Easton Town Center does, so its hosting Giraffe Days of Summer to help you and your family start the first day of summer off right.

From at 9 a.m. on June 21 to 9 a.m. on June 23, guests will be able to buy $14 tickets for a June 21-Dec. 31, 2019 visit to the Discovery Center. That’s $10 off regularly priced tickets! To purchase tickets, visit the center and enter the code “GIRAFFE” at checkout to receive the discount. Visit columbus.legolanddiscoverycenter.com for hours of operation and additional information.

In honor of World Giraffe Day, LEGOLAND also put together two giant LEGO giraffes outside of Easton Station. With the mother giraffe standing tall at 17 feet and the baby giraffe on roller skates at 14 feet tall, the two LEGO masterpieces took more than 1,000 hours and 100,000 LEGO blocks to build.

Make sure to check out the two creations outside the station on East Loop West and the patio below the AMC marquee before you head into the Discovery Center for your visit.

Other LEGOLAND Summer Promotions

Can’t get enough of the LEGOLAND fun? You’re in luck! The discovery center has plenty of other promotions and discounts that you can enjoy this summer.

Adult Nights

LEGOLAND isn’t just for kids. Every month guests 18 or older can go to the themed event, access the entire attraction and enter to win a specialty LEGO build. This summer’s Adult Nights are July 11 and Aug. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and guests can purchase tickets online or at the door.

Weekday discounts

If you have a day off during the week, LEGOLAND has a discount for you. Purchase tickets to the attraction online for $19 for a Monday-Thursday visit.

Annual Passholders perks

Annual Passholders rejoice! Every Saturday in June and July from 9-10 a.m., pass holders can access the attraction before it opens to the public. Not only that, but pass holders also get 10 percent off birthday party packages for the summer, 10 percent off in the retail store and 20 percent off purchases in the café.

Group and Military discounts

Groups of 10 or more receive special discounts when they visit. Just make sure to call 614-407-7707 to book your group before you go. Active duty, veterans and their parties can purchase tickets for $17 with ID proof at the gate.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.