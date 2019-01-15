Learn about the new exhibit at CML

WHO:
Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative
WHEN: Jan. 17 through March 1
Opening reception Saturday, Jan. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
Artist talk Saturday, Feb. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
Both events are free and open to all.
WHERE: Main Library – Carnegie Gallery (second floor)
Columbus Metropolitan Library
96 S. Grant Ave.
WHAT: Ingrained: Large Scale Woodcut Prints exhibition
Twenty-two printmakers from across Ohio celebrated the ancient method of reliefprintmaking using a large format press to create new works. Their collection of contemporary black and white woodcut prints, which showcase diverse techniques, styles and subject matter, will be displayed in Main Library’s Carnegie Gallery Jan. 17 through March 1. The exhibit is curated by the Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative, dedicated to promoting the art of printmaking by providing a well-equipped studio, educational opportunities and an environment of mutual support, camaraderie and inspiration for artists and students and the community. For more information, visitphoenixrisingprintmaking.org.