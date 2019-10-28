Last Podcast on the Left to Stop at Davidson Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stevie Chris

Most of us steer clear of things that go bump in the night; the minds of Last Podcast on the Left go out looking for whatever made the noise. The hosts, Ben Bissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski, dive headfirst into topics of all kinds. If it gives you goosebumps, they'll probably be talking about it.

Cults, killer, crimes, hauntings and more are all discussed on their popular podcast. The trio will take their conversation to Columbus at the Davidson Theatre, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Attendees are in for a night of disturbing data, conspiracies and madness. Kissel, the trio's skeptic and realist, challenges life's mysteries, while Parks and Zebrowski, a crime junkie and a conspiracy theorist, tell ghoulish stories.

Tickets are $41.50-51.50 and be purchased at the theatre or online.

Past Topics of Discussion

Ted Bundy

Chasing The Boogeyman: Part 1 and 2

Origins of the Pyramids

Alien Implants and Abductions

Casey Anthony: Part 1, 2 & 3

Conspiracy of the Secret Space Program

Werewolves

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.