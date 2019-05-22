Kroger eliminates plastic bags

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, orders about 6 billion bags every year.

About one trillion single-use plastic bags are used annually across the world - two million every minute. Currently, 100 billion plastic bags pass through the hands of U.S. consumers each year - one bag per person a day.

Kroger, originally based in Cincinnati, has 2,779 stores in 35 states and serves almost nine million people. Recently, the grocery chain made an announcement that is will start the plastic-free project at a Seattle chain, which is expected to use reusable bags by next year.

It's no surprise why that location was picked, as Seattle is the first U.S. city to ban plastic drink straws and utensils. Many other cities are looking to see the success of this movement and planning on doing the same in the near future.

Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan is a commitment to end hunger and eliminate waste around the company by 2025. Below is several steps the company intends on taking.

Establish a $10 million innovation fund through The Kroger Co. Foundation

Accelerate food donations to give 3 billion meals by 2025

Donate more balanced meals

Advocate for public policy solutions to address hunger

Achieve a prior goal to be a Zero Waste company

Join forces with new and long-standing partners like Feeding America and the World Wildlife Fund

Not only will you be saving the planet, but you'll be saving your own sanity. No longer will you have a cabinet stuffed full of plastic bags; the hidden mass of monstrous proportion that we all hide. There are plenty of reusable bag options, some made specifically for your grocery trip.

