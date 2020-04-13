Komen Columbus, American Cancer Society and Pelotonia unite

Three of the biggest cancer-focused non-profits in central Ohio are working together to help cancer patients who need attention now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan G. Komen Columbus, Pelotonia and the American Cancer Society announced their partnership with three goals in mind.

1. Ensuring local cancer patients get access to treatment as safely as possible.

2. Ensuring continuation of life-saving cancer research.

3. Establishing the need for continued funding support.

Though everyone is affected by the pandemic in one way or another, cancer patients face a dangerous, difficult problem. With already-compromised immune systems, it can be hard to safely proceed with treatment without being exposed to any dangerous germs or infections.

While the three non-profits are working together, they are also individually working diligently to achieve the three goals made together.

× Expand Courtesy of Pelotonia.org

Pelotonia is donating 100 percent of all net profits from purchases made in The Shop through June 1, 2020 to support healthcare workers at The James and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. It has also created a research fund in collaboration with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center to gain more knowledge on how COVID-19 will affect the cancer community.

The American Cancer Society provides 24-hour help for live chat for any cancer or COVID-19-related questions. The number to reach out to is 800-227-2345. Instead of completely cancelling all fundraising events, they have shifted to virtual scheduled programs.

Courtesy of Komen Columbus.org

Komen Columbus launched the Komen Columbus Pandemic Assistance Program to support breast cancer patients who need help during the COVID-19 crisis. The non-profit also created a virtual patient portal, where people can go online for complementary therapies to help cope with the strain of isolation.

Komen Columbus Interim Executive Director Julie McMahon released a statement in a press release on April 8, 2020:

”We at Komen Columbus, Pelotonia and ACS Ohio provide critical services, education, screening and research dollars that keep our community at the forefront of cancer care. However, COVID-19 is setting us back in ways that are making it difficult to provide such care and could set us back years in lost research opportunities. We are working together to adapt to the changing climate and ensure we get local cancer patients and their families the treatment and services they need right now.”