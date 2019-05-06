Jonas Brothers' tickets go on sale May 10!

After almost a decade, the Jonas Brothers are coming back hotter than ever with their Happiness Begins tour.

Set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Schottenstein Center, the group will perform throwbacks and rock out with guest artists, Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, as they present their new singles like Sucker and Cool.

Even though September may seem far away, tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 10 at www.livenation.com/artists/53405/jonas-brothers.

Other Ways to Get Early Tickets

Fans can register through Ticketmaster’s verified fan platform to get their tickets early. Those who receive a code can register for pre-sale tickets from May 8-9 starting at 10 a.m. and staying open for 24-hours.

Are you an American Airlines AAdvantage MasterCard credit holder? If so, snatch your tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to early tickets starting Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more details, visit TIDAL.com/JonasBrothers.

A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available as well at hostvip.com/jonas.

Whether you are just getting into the Jonas Brothers or have been a die-hard fan since their formation in 2005, the Jonas Brothers are Burnin’ Up and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. This is the perfect time to bring out your embarrassing pre-teen Jonas brothers fan shirts or glam it up with a new look.

Can’t make it to the show? No worries, the Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins tour spans 40 cities. For a complete list of tour dates, click here.

Other tickets going on sale Friday, May 10.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Some of American’s biggest names in music are coming to Nationwide Arena on June 27. Tickets for Blink-182 with Lil Wayne go on sale May 10 at noon, click here for more information.

Trevor Noah

Playing the Schottenstein Center on Sept. 13, get ready for the most successful comedian in Africa and the host of the award-winning show, The Daily Show. Trevor Noah presents his Loud & Clear comedy tour. Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m., click here for more information.

